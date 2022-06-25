MANUU to reactivate Civil Services Coaching Academy

Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) will very soon reactivate Civil Services Examination Coaching Academy (CSE) for Minorities and a Cricket Ground will also be built in collaboration with Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). On Friday Prof Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice Chancellor announced while inaugurating the University Student's annual cultural, literary and sports festival 'Jashn-e-Baharan 2022'.

MANUU Students Union (MSU) is organising this event from June 24 to 28. The job fest will also be organised on July 5, 2022.

Prof Hasan revealed that Union Ministry of Minority Affairs is providing financial support for the revival of CSE Academy . A Central team will soon visit MANUU. This will be a boon for MANUU Students, he remarked. He also informed about the proposed MoU with HCA to develop a world class cricket facility at MANUU Campus. Former Cricketer Mohd. Azharuddin, President, HCA is taking it up. He described MANUU Campus as Health Conscious and called the behaviour of the students here very down to earth and modest.

Prof SM Rahmatullah, Pro Vice-Chancellor, said that extracurricular activities are also important along with education and Jashn-e-Baharan gives the students this opportunity. Our students have lots of hidden talents and these programmes will definitely identify them.

Mohd Mursaleen, President, MANUU thanked the administration for giving the opportunity to organise Jashn-e-Baharan.

Earlier, Pro Syed Alim Ashraf Jaisi, Dean Students' Welfare delivered the welcome address. The chairperson, MSU Advisory Committee, Prof. Mohd Abdul Sami Siddiqui, Director, Centre for Professional Development of Urdu Medium Teacher briefed about the activities of Jashn-e-Baharan 2022.

Dr Mohd Yousuf Khan, Principal, MANUU Polytechnic Hyderabad & Convenor Committee proposed vote of thanks. Mazhar Subhani, B.Sc. convened the programme.

Prof. SK. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar, MANUU and MSU Office Bearers - Md Abuhamza, Vice- President, Ms. Anam Jahan, Joint Secretary and Waqar Ahmad, Treasurer also shared the dais.

The celebrations began with literary activities - Bait Bazi and Essay writing competitions held today at Agha Hashar Kashmiri Auditorium at DDE and CPDUMT auditorium respectively. Dr Bibi Raza Khatoon, Assistant Professor was the convener for Bait Bazi & Dr Patan Rahim Khan, Assistant Professor for Essay writing competition. Two cricket matches for boys were also played on the inaugural day.