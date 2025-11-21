Motivational session for students highlights learning beyond the classroom

Delhi Public School, hosted a thought-provoking and inspiring session with Ankur Warikoo, bestselling author, entrepreneur, and motivational speaker, as part of the school’s Inkspire 2025 series.

The occasion marked the launch and discussion of his recently published book, “Beyond the Syllabus”, which encourages young learners to look beyond conventional academic success and focus on self-awareness, decision-making, and purpose-driven growth.

Addressing students from Grades 6 and 7, Warikoo engaged them in a lively interaction about the importance of curiosity, learning from failures, and developing a success mindset anchored in consistency and character. His anecdotes and real-life reflections resonated deeply with the students, inspiring them to take ownership of their learning journey.

Dr. Jaya Parekh, Principal of Delhi Public School, Hinjawadi, expressed her appreciation for Warikoo’s visit, noting how his insights align with the school’s vision of nurturing lifelong learners with competence and character. The session concluded with an interactive Q&A, where students shared their thoughts and reflections on how they can apply Warikoo’s lessons in their everyday lives. The event was a celebration of learning beyond the syllabus — encouraging every child to think, reflect and create their own path to success.