‘My teachers will always be a part of my life’

A teacher is a friend, philosopher, and guide who holds our hand, opens our mind, and touches our heart. The contribution of a teacher cannot be ignored at all. Teacher's day is a special day where teachers of schools, colleges, and universities are honoured specially. The universally accepted World Teacher's Day is October 5. In India, the Teacher's Day is celebrated on September 5 and this tradition started from 1962. This is when



Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was born. He was a philosopher, scholar, teacher, and politician and his dedicated work towards education made his birthday an important day in the history of India. We remember the great work of this exemplary person on this day.

Some teachers change our lives while some give us epic moments to laugh on for years to come. We share those stories with our school and college friends and laugh our hearts out recollecting those beautiful memories. Young Hans spoke to some of the students about their favourite teachers

Knowledge gives us power,love gives us the fullness

- Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan





A teacher is an important person in everyone's life. One of my favourite teachers is Pratyusha madam. She teaches Biochemistry. She is a sweet, kind and loving to all students. She is very supportive and understanding. She is very enthusiastic and I love her teaching style. She always walks into the class with a smile that brightens up everybody's mood. I thoroughly enjoy her classes as she keeps us engaged all the time."



- Aayushi Sahgal, B Sc II year,

St Mary's College , Yousufguda

My favourite teacher is Swarna madam she teaches Financial Institutions Market, I like her very much, the best quality of her is that she is loving and kind, Her teaching style is very cool and sweet she always appreciates me."

- N Sanjana, B com II year,

St George's Women's Degree College, Abids

My favourite teacher is Mercy madam, she teaches English subject. She is always smiling and kind to the students She gives us so many projects, which helps us improve our subject knowledge.

- Matiga Triveni,

Class XI, Ushodaya

High School, Attapur

My favourite teacher is Mahesh sir. He teaches Physics. He is always smiling and kind to the students. Her friendly approach is very much liked by everyone in the class. He teaches very well and makes us understand the subject with fun learning. I'm more involved in his class than any other subject classes."

- Anushka Sarkar,

Inter II year, Sri Gayatri, Kukatpally

Zeenath Banu is my favourite teacher. She is passionate and intelligent. She is also patient and easygoing when we are naughty in the class. There is a lot of fun during her classes."

- Kartheeka,

Class XI, Green Fields High School, Uppal

No matter where I go, my teachers will always be a part of my life. I have learnt to be disciplined and punctual for the class. They use easy and appropriate ways to teach good things. They guide me through the difficult times and encourage me when I'm down. I am very grateful for having such teachers in my life."

-Rohith Kumar N, B Com, III year,

St Mary's College, Yousufguda

Mohan Sir is my favourite teacher. He teaches Mathematics, he is very friendly and caring towards everyone. His class and subject have become my favourite. He is a helpful person and supports weak students."

- Sambhav Neelam, Class X,

G Pulla Reddy High School, Mehdipatnam