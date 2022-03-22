Nataraja Ramakrishna memorial lecture held at University of Hyderabad 

The Department of Dance, Sarojini Naidu School of Arts & Communication, University of Hyderabad (UoH) organised the Nataraja Ramakrishna memorial lecture on the topic "Dance and Allied Arts-A Symbiotic Relationship" by Chitra Visweswaran on Monday. Prof BJ Rao, Vice-Chancellor of UoH and Prof Vasuki Belavadi, the Dean of the School, presided over the talk which was attended by faculty, staff and students.

Visweswaran, a legend in the field of Indian dance is a scholar, thinker and seeker, with deep-rooted training in dance and music. Her inner thirst for knowledge, combined with her eclectic background in Western Ballet, Manipuri, Kathak, Rabindranritya, Rabindrasangeet and Theater, launched Chitra as a prima donna in the field of dance.

She is known for her unique grammar which transcends the technique of Bharatanatyam to evokes in the viewer, a unique aesthetic and spiritual experience. Through her Chidambaram Academy of Performing Arts established in 1974, which has over years produced several performers and she introduced holistic vision to dance training.

Visweswaran has presented her works at several prestigious venues and festivals, nationally and internationally, including at the United Nations, at UNESCO and the Festivals of India in the USA, USSR, Spain and for the BBC International Telecast for India's 50th Year of Independence amongst many others. A much sought-after speaker, she has contributed papers, lectures, lecture demonstrations at prestigious cultural forums and Universities across the globe. She has been honoured with several National and International awards, prominently the Padma Shri, the Sangeet Natak Akademi Puraskar, Nrityachoodamani , and the Honorary citizenship of the City of Bourges, France and Japan Foundation Award for Excellence to name a few.