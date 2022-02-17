National workshop at GITAM

GITAM School of Science is going to organise 102nd DAE BRNS-IANCAS's five-day National Workshop on 'Radiochemistry and Applications of Radioisotopes' at its Hyderabad campus from April 4-8, 2022 in association with the Indian Association of Nuclear Chemists & Allied Scientists (IANCAS). Workshop Coordinators Dr T Vishwam and Dr N K Katari have informed here on Thursday.

This workshop is aimed to provide a forum for mutual interaction amongst faculty members and scientists from various educational institutions and research organisations. Eminent scientists and specialists in topics related to nuclear chemistry, nuclear physics, nuclear reactor, production and application of radioisotopes, health and safety aspects will be the resource persons of the workshop. A special session will also be held on research funding opportunities in basic and nuclear sciences. The certificate to be issued by IANCAS-GITAM is recognized as a short-term course.

The scientific programmes like- Introduction to Radioactivity and Decay, Nuclear Structure and Stability, Introduction of Radiation with Matter, and experimental work like- GM Counter: Plateau, Deadtime and Statistics; Nal (T1) Detector: Calibration, Deadtime and resolution and Separation: U/Th Separation will be held during this five-day workshop. Applications are invited from faculty members and a few researchers/research scholars in the relevant areas. The registration fee is Rs.1,000/-. Hostel accommodations may be made available on first cum first-served basis on the payment of separate charges.