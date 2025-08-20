Nearly 43 pc workers confident about adopting AI tools fast

Nearly 43 per cent of Indian workers are confident in adopting generative and agentic AI into their work in the next two to five years, a report said on Tuesday.

In a survey of over 3,000 white and blue-collar workers in India, job site Indeed found that mid-career professionals aged 35 to 54 show the highest confidence in navigating AI-integrated workplaces, with 49 per cent reporting readiness outpacing their younger peers aged 18 to 24.

Respondents were adopting AI to stay employable, progress their careers, and ensure future possibilities, the survey found, adding that AI is viewed as more than a productivity tool and as a skill leading to higher pay, promotions, and new career opportunities.Fifty-six per cent of mid-career professionals seek more training to remain future-ready, while only 41 per cent of younger professionals share this desire, the report said.Key motivations include career advancement, staying current with technology, and improving work efficiency. Nearly one-third of workers are concerned about job security if they fail to keep up with technological change.

Around 34 per cent of those surveyed expect frequent use of generative AI tools in the near future.

A quarter of respondents expect the adoption of agentic AI tools, which are AI systems capable of autonomously completing complex tasks, the report found.

“Mid-career professionals are actively seeking upskilling opportunities in AI to master it. The rise in interest around ‘agentic AI’ signals that we are at the beginning of a transformation, one where job seekers are not just responding to change, but leading it,” said Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India. Even among blue-collar workers, 20 per cent are currently using generative AI for tasks such as streamlining paperwork and enhancing customer service, the report noted.