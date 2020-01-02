Hyderabad: New Year celebrations at Vignana Jyothi

Hyderabad: The family of VRS and Vignana Jyothi School welcomed the New Year with joyous smiles and celebrations that filled the campus with sparkling laughter and happiness galore. The future citizens of our nation are all set to pave the path of success with an everlasting sense of determination.



A new year ideally denotes a time to introspect and to understand where we stand with and what we stand for. It could be short-term goals or it could be long- term goals, but the idea is to essentially ensure we refocus onto that path where we want to go. It is with a lot of aspirations and resolutions that the New Year is welcomed into our lives, and we hope that this year 2020 shall fulfil many a dream.