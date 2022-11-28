NIIT University deliberates on the importance of self-realization

Established with a vision to bring about innovation in higher education and learning in emerging areas of the knowledge society, the University of the Future, NIIT University (NU), hosted the 14th Annual Lecture delivered by Indian Diplomat, Statesman and Author Pawan K Varma. Varma spoke on Who Are We ? (Our Identity : Timeless and Contemporary), at the annual event organized in the campus. Also present on the occasion were Rajendra Pawar, Founder; Vijay Thadani, Co-founder and Prof Rajesh Khanna, President, NIIT University.

On this significant occasion, Varma spoke about how eternal quest for self realization is fundamental to our philosophy. The innermost truths of our value system are contemplative and transcendental, peaceful and quiet, prompting us to look within for answers.

With the firm belief that that education is a complete process that should have a deep connect with life, NIIT University seeks to foster a sense of self-realization amongst its students. The seamless and multi-disciplinary approach to learning encourages curiosity for knowledge in young minds and inspires them to work for a better society. Students are urged to learn beyond their subject and apply their knowledge to real life situations.

Rajendra S Pawar, Founder, NIIT University, said, "True education is not just about acquiring knowledge, it's about realizing one's true potential. Universities and institutions of higher education should play an important role in helping shape young minds by channelizing their learnings to deconstruct the present and reconstruct the future. Only when we have a keen understanding of ourselves can we make the right choices."

Prof Rajesh Khanna, President, NIIT University said, "A lot has changed in the last decade and just securing just securing a degree does not guarantee success anymore. Organizations today need critical thinkers who can analyse various situations and suggest solutions accordingly. The curriculum at NU has been designed to foster curiosity in students and encourage them to become life-long learners who can adapt to the ever-changing world that we live and work in."

Conceptualized as an institution of excellence, NU provides exceptional education based on the Four Core Principles that make learning Industry-linked, Technology-based, Research-driven and Seamless. NU is well poised for meeting the emerging needs of the knowledge economy through its focus on building strong industry linkages and a research-oriented approach.