Passion for re-creating landmarks with used pen refills

A city-based youngster M R Sreenivasulu's wish is to re-create all the famous landmarks across the world by using used pen refills and to use it as education material for architecture students.



As part of 'Say No To Plastic' programme, which he organises for awareness on global warming in schools and colleges, he set up used pen refill collection boxes. The programme turned out to be further source for raw materials to make miniature structures.

"Pen refills are usually ignored and may not be involved in plastic recycling process. As most of the pen users are school and college-going students, there can be an enormous impact if we educate them on the dangers of plastic waste and on 3R principle – Reduce, Reuse and Recycle." said Sreenivasulu.

Sreenivasulu had a hobby of collecting used pen refills from friends. He wanted to become an architect, but he had enrolled for computer science and engineering upon advice by parents. After few years he decided to continue his passion towards Architecture and decided to repurpose the used pen refills he had collected over years and make something out of it. He started creating miniature structures out of pen refills.

The journey of his arts started in childhood, in 2007 to be precise. He also makes miniature house models using marriage invitation cards. Later he started his paintings works at the age of seven years. He joined dance school to learn Indian classical dance forms such as Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi and Folk dance and has given many stage performances. He makes sculptures out of chalk and other art forms.

Charminar, Big Ben Clock, Taj Mahal, Leaning Tower of Pisa, Gateway of India, Seattle Space Needle, Sydney Harbor Bridge and 9th miniature structure St Philomena Church, Mysore, India from 2500+ pen refills to mark his 10th anniversary in miniature arts in 2017 and it took 18 months to complete the construction. On 13th anniversary of miniature art in 2020, he has constructed 10th miniature – Amritsar Golden Temple, India out of 1500+ pen refills and it took 2 years 4 months to complete the intricate architecture model.

He has been featured in the book 'Transforming Plastic: From pollution to evolution' written by Albert Bates. At the end of his life he wants to be in a position that he has covers making all the famous landmarks all over the world.

The work has set a nation and world records and he has been awarded India Book of Records, RHR Republic (UK) world record, GRRF global record and GRRF Asia Pacific Icon, URF Global Award International Book of Records, unigq World Record, National Youth Icon Award 219 and many other awards. Sreenivasulu will take part in an upcoming international event the Rossana Orlandi(RO) Plastic Prize. He is among the finalists across the world for this award. This award is part of Milan Design Week in Milan, Italy in September-October. He will be exhibiting miniature artworks in Milan and RO Plastic Prize function will be happening at the Leonardo Da Vinci Museum, Milan.











