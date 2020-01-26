Patriotic fervour marks R-Day fete across TS, AP schools, colleges

Delhi Public School, Nacharam

The 71stRepublic Day was celebrated in all its solemnity and grandeur at Delhi Public School, Nacharam. Each member of the school was soaked in hues of tricolour and their enthusiasm and joy knew no bounds as they celebrated the sovereignty of the nation.

The celebrations began under the guidance of Principal Sunita Rao, with the hoisting of the tricolour by the chief guest, Chairman M.Komariah, Vice Principal NanditaSunkara, HM KrishaSree, Sirisha & Ashwini, which was followed by the National Anthem. Synchronised march past presented by the scouts and guides evoked a sense of unity and national pride. This was followed by a euphonious performance by the choir group. The audience was enthralled by the melodious songs sung by the students. Young students of class VII, IX & X spoke golden words about patriotism and India's rich culture. The Chairman Komaraiah addressed the students and spoke about the importance of the momentous occasion. Through his speech, he inspired students to do their duties as future citizens of the country and make their country proud.

Vice Principal Nandita Sunkara addressed the students and parents and asked them to rededicate themselves to the ideals enshrined in our constitution .She spoke about the role of students in a country and the values a student must possess to be an ideal citizen.





Bhavan's Vivekananda College, Sainikpuri

Bhavan's Vivekananda College, Sainikpuri celebrated the 71st Republic day with a sense of patriotic fervour. It was a solemn occasion to remember the sacrifices of the martyrs who laid down their lives during the freedom struggle. It was also a day to commemorate the services of our armed forces that are doing great service to safeguard our borders and to protect the sovereignty of our nation.

The chief guest, Air Cmde (VSM) JLN Sastry, ViceChairman, BVB, unfurled the national flag and received the salute of the March parade. The NCC contingent of the college displayed a spectacular march parade to mark the occasion.The NSS, and Scouts and Guides teams of the college also participated in the march parade. The chief guest delivered the Republic Day message. Niraimati, vice Principal, extended warm greetings on this day. Students spoke eloquently on the importance of this day and paid rich tributes to our great leaders and martyrs who rendered selfless service to the nation.





University of Hyderabad

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) celebrated the 71st Republic Day with Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Appa Rao Podile hoisting the National Flag on the campus. Prof Podile, in his address, recalled the achievements of the UoH during the last year and called upon the University fraternity to work harder to be among the top institutions of the world. He said, "We are the youngest and smallest of the 10 public-funded institutions selected for the coveted status of Institution of Eminence (IoE) by the UGC and Government of India, and we all have a greater responsibility to maintain UoH's character as the youngest and smallest public institution of eminence. He further added that IoE is a renewal of our commitment to world class public education for all.





GITAM, Hyderabad

The 71st Republic Day of India was celebrated at Gandhi square of the GITAM Deemed-to-be University, Hyderabad. The flag hoisting ceremony was held at 8 40 am which was followed by the singing of the National Anthem and NSS Volunteers march past. GITAM Hyderabad Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof N Siva Prasad hoisted the tri-colour flag with the help of Assistant Physical Director M Narayana Rao. Prof Siva Prasad addressed the staff and students on this occasion. He was briefed about the progress of the GITAM. Pro VC informed that 'last one month eight products as the PhD work have been developed by GITAM faculty. They have been agreed to go into the market with the Vizag based bio-valley. We made a proposal for an artificial heart and it has been recognized by DRDO, Indian Council for medical research and DST. That go-to tune of 10 to 15 crores in the total project and GITAM is taking lead role'.





GITAM, Visakhapatnam

The 71st Republic Day of India was celebrated in all its solemnity and grandeur in GITAM Deemed to be University here on Sunday. GITAM Vice Chancellor Prof K Sivaramakrishna, Registrar Prof. K V G D Balaji, Deans/Directors/Principals, NCC , NSS officers, Faculty Members, Staff and Students were present in the campus to celebrate the day marking India's transition toward becoming an independent republic.

In honour of the anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution GITAM Vice-Chancellor Prof.K.Sivaramakrishna unfurled the highest tricolour flag addressed the students after inspecting the 'Guard of Honor'. He reminded everyone of the responsibilities they have on their shoulders to make the country proud, even with small actions. He mentioned that the university is moving towards to achieve the vision 2025 goals. Merit certificates were awarded to NCC cadets, NSS volunteers and university players for their outstanding cumulative performance.





Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society

Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society, celebrated 71st Republic Day. Chairman of Sultan- ul- Uloom Education Society, Khan Lateef Mohammed Khan hoisted the flag at Sultan- ul- uloom campus Banjara Hills Hyderabad. Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society Vice Chairman Valiullah, Honorary Secretary Zafar Javeed, DR Mir Akbar Ali Khan Treasurer, Dr Aslam Member, Dr Anupama Koneru, Shaibaz Ahmed, Basheer Ahmed, Vibha Asthana, Arpana Saxena, Shaik Mustafa , staff students and parents are attended the celebrations.



























