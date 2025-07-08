Preparing students for jobs: The role of future-focused education

Rapid technological disruption is the buzzword in today’s world and training our students for jobs that don’t exist just yet is likely going to sound hypothetical. But it’s a necessity, and here’s why. With AI (Artificial Intelligence), automation, and climate technologies playing a big role in each sector, the career landscape for today’s children, who are still in schools, might become unrecognizable by the time they come out of college.

With over 65% of its population under the age of 35, India has a golden opportunity to take the lead in redefining education for what looks like an uncertain future.

The value of future-focused education

Dell Technologies’ study makes an interesting observation. It states that by the year 2030, about 85% of the jobs that today’s learners will pursue might not even exist. However, a large portion of the country’s traditional education system continues to give importance to static curricula which are out of sync with today’s business demands.

The time is ripe for us to equip our students with the skills needed to adapt, change course, and succeed in careers that may emerge in different fields.

The skills shift is real

Since 2015, the skills required for jobs have changed by 36% globally—and LinkedIn’s Future of Skills report says this figure could double in the next five years. In India, the shift is happening even faster, driven by rapid digital adoption and major changes across industries.

For instance, AI is no longer merely a trendy term in IT. According to a 2024 EY India report, generative AI will have an impact about 38 million jobs in India by 2030, as role will either be redefined or freshly built. This implies that students starting school today will probably apply for jobs in sectors we haven’t even considered.

1. Building fundamental and transferable skills

While literacy and numeracy are foundational, but in today’s age they are insufficient. There is an inherent need for students, right from their early grades, to be trained in skills such as creativity, critical thinking, flexibility, teamwork, and digital literacy. These are the kinds of human skills that will be in big demand going forward as they cannot be replicated by machines.

2. Promoting multi-disciplinary thought processes

The future isn’t going to be siloed. A biologist might benefit from knowing how to code, while a data analyst might need to understand psychology. Our country’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 already echoes the need for schools and colleges to encourage interdisciplinary projects.

3. Encouraging teachers to serve as mentors

Teachers must be provided sufficient training and encouraged to mentor rather than just teach if they want their students to think beyond the textbooks. As part of its 2025 focus on STEM education, the CBSE now mandates that all teachers complete at least 50 hours of training per year. It’s an obvious indication that professional development is now required if we want classrooms to stay up to date with the outside world.

4. Learning by doing

Students learn the best when they are doing. Interning at a start-up or joining a school innovation club offer practical experiences and that can do wonders for their self-confidence.

The road ahead

India’s superpower lies in its scale, but only if education that’s future-focused is given national importance. What it means is:

• Providing each student with the fundamental technical and soft skills they need

• Equipping educators with new digital tools and pedagogies

• Changing assessments to gauge reasoning rather than memorization

• Strengthening ties between industry and education.

(The author is CEO ofVeranda IAS)