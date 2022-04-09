Prior cancer detection required

'Cancer is now a very dangerous disease. It kills people. A form of treatment exists as Chemotherapy. The patients come out from it partially. The impact of radiation has existed for a long time. A kind of research is required to identify cancer before six months or one year so that there is no need to go for extensive treatment' said M Sri Bharat, President, GITAM (Deemed to be University).

He presided over the valedictory function of the 102nd DAE BRNS-IANCAS five-day National Workshop on 'Application of Radioisotopes and Radiation Technologies in Agriculture and Food Preservation' at GITAM School of Science on Friday. He advised the science students that they want to solve the problems; they need to learn so many things. Keep learning new things and they need to collaborate to solve the problems, he exhorted. 'Radiation is part of our life. Radiation exposure is dangerous does not mean all kinds of radiation are harmful.

We have to understand the radiation protection principles. Radiation and radioactive substances have many beneficial applications, ranging from power generation to uses in medicine, industry and agriculture' said Dr Y K Bhardwaj, Scientific Officer-H, Radiation Technology Development Division, BARC, Mumbai. He delivered a lecture on 'Radiation Technology in Polymer Sciences'. Prof G A Rama Rao, Retd.

Scientist, BARC and Principal, GITAM School of Science delivered a lecture on 'Safety aspects in handling radioactivity'. He felicitated Dr Bhardwaj on this occasion.