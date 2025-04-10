Reimagining education with AI

The way we work is undergoing a seismic shift. AI and emerging technologies are no longer just enhancing our economies; they are redefining them. From AI-driven automation to the rise of the gig economy, the future of jobs is being rewritten in real time. But are we prepared? And more importantly, is our education system keeping up?

The AI Disruption: A New World of Work

According to the Salesforce Trends in AI Report, 41% of workers’ time is consumed by mundane tasks, and 65% believe AI-generated content will allow them to focus on more meaningful work. AI isn’t replacing humans—it’s augmenting them, shifting the workforce toward higher-value roles requiring critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving.

With automation poised to replace 85 million jobs by 2025 while creating 97 million new ones (World Economic Forum, 2023), the need for reimagined education has never been greater. Schools must evolve from institutions of rote memorization to incubators of innovation.

By 2025, 50% of students worldwide are expected to use AI-powered education platforms.

Schools that integrate AI-driven, customized learning will empower students for a workforce demanding agility, creativity, and digital fluency.

LLMs as a Teacher’s & Student’s Co-Pilot:

AI isn’t just transforming how students learn—it’s changing and revolutionizing how teachers teach too. Large Language Models (LLMs) like Llama are enhancing classrooms by acting as on-demand assistants for both educators and students. What is also fascinating is that many of these LLM based solutions are bring build by school and college students themselves.

• Personalized Learning at Scale: AI tutors adjust lessons based on individual progress, slowing down where students struggle and accelerating where they excel.

• Career Exploration with AI LLMs help students explore potential career paths by analyzing their skills and interests, connecting passion with profession.

• Creative Teaching Assistants: LLMs assist teachers in generating customized lesson plans and interactive assignments, making education more engaging. One example is an AI assistant developed by students that uses LLaMA to help beginners understand computer coding. It debugs errors, optimizes efficiency and provides real-time explanations, suggestions, and unit test generation for improved learning and coding experience.

• Gamifying Education: AI-powered platforms make education fun through interactive exercises and adaptive challenges that respond to student progress. I recently came across an exciting innovation from a few students who developed a LLaMA powered platform that gamifies the learning experience by giving students points for completing milestones, adding interactive exercises and adaptive challenges, thus making learning fun.

Leading institutions in India are already integrating AI-powered chatbots for personalized tutoring. Yet, AI literacy is not just about technical proficiency—it’s about ethics, bias, and responsible tech use. It is imperative to equip students with the ability to critically engage with AI, ensuring they don’t just consume technology, but also question and shape it.

An interesting initiative from the higher education segment is the “YuvAi initiative for Skilling and Capacity Building” launched by Meta, in collaboration with MeitY and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), which aims to bridge the AI talent gap in the country by empowering 100,000 students and young developers aged 18-30 to leverage open-source large language models (LLMs) to address real-world challenges. This is a step in the right direction to localize AI and develop indigenous solutions. Similar initiatives in the school segment are need of the hour and can really drive students innovate from a much earlier age.

AI as the New Literacy

AI-driven learning must extend beyond the classroom. The next generation of professionals—whether in medicine, engineering, or business—will require AI fluency.

Schools should introduce AI progressively: from chatbot interactions in early education to advanced applications and ethical discussions in high school. We need to equip today’s students with skills for jobs that don’t yet exist.

(The author is Principal, Apeejay School, Noida)