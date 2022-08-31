Research Excellence awards to young alumni

Hyderabad: The research excellence awards ceremony 2022 was conducted with IITH Fraternity & Alumni together on board in an online mode. These awards are given to our students who have excelled in their research in the academic year 2021-22. IITH alums set up awards to motivate our students to pursue research. Every year, one UG/PG/PhD student in the respective departments is awarded for excellence in research during their academic period.

"We thank our young alumni who have contributed individually & collectively to initiate the following research endowment awards. I am confident that this bond between Alums & Alma mater will deepen as we all grow together & deliver our best for humanity", said Prof B S Murty, Director, IITH

"It is indeed a privilege to be part of this important milestone for IITH. IITH is a new institute, but it is like an old institute with this event because any mature institute will be known mostly for its alums. Today is a day where our alumni are not only showing that IITH is a vibrant institute but also putting us in a league of the older IITs and giving more responsibilities to our shoulders", said Prof Saptarshi Majumdar, Dean (Academics), IITH

"Indeed, alumni are the brand creators and flag bearers of their Alma mater. IITH graduated their first batch in 2012 & this year is particularly special because this is the 10th year of our graduating batch. The journey has been short but very accomplishing, fulfilling and rewarding. It gives me immense pleasure and makes me very proud that we have constituted three awards and one scholarship because of our alumni's generous contributions", Dr Mudrika Khandelwal, Dean (Alumni Relations), IITH

The list of awards and awardees

Najafi & Singh UG Excellence Award

Sajal Sagar Singh, a dual-degree graduate from the 2016 batch, Department of Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering, has instituted this award honouring his PhD Advisor Prof Khalil Najafi, the Schlumberger Professor of Engineering and Arthur F Thurnau Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at the University of Michigan.

Awardee: G Hemaja

Kesav Nori Research Excellence Award

Dr Prashanth Chatarasi, a graduate from the 2012 batch of the department of Computer Science and Engineering, along with his PhD advisor Prof Vivek Sarkar and Dr Ratna Sarkar, came forward to establish this award to commemorate Late Prof Kesav Nori from IIT Kanpur. Dr Chatarasi is currently a research staff member at IBM Watson Research centre. His advisor Prof Vivek Sarkar, a prof in the school of computer science & the Stephen Fleming chair for Telecommunications in the college of computing at Georgia Tech.

Awardee: Desu Surya Sai Teja & Mr Nilesh Rajendra Shah

Financial Independence Scholarship

Ashwin Nandapurkar, a graduate from the 2015 batch of the department of Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering, came forward to generously support a student for 3 consecutive years. The funds will be utilized for purchasing laptops and other necessities. The goal of this scholarship would be to provide economic support to deserving students.

Awardee: Shantanu Pandey



VAK Award for UG Research Excellence

Goutham Veeramachaneni, Annanay Agarwal and Soumitra Khanale, graduates from the 2018 batch of the department of Computer science & Engineering, have started this award to celebrate their companionship at IIT Hyderabad.

Awardee: Sowrya Gali