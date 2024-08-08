Reyan Sai Yelamarti: Advocating for garbage collectors

Reyan Sai Yelamarti, an IB student in grade 12 at Oakridge International School, Gachibowli, has been a tireless advocate for garbage collectors for the past 20 months, significantly impacting their lives and community. His commitment to this cause began when he observed the dire working conditions faced by these essential workers.



In Hyderabad, garbage collectors endure extremely poor working conditions, laboring day in and day out regardless of rain, sleet, or scorching summer heat. Without basic protective gear, they are forced to sort through heaps of waste with bare hands and worn-out canvas shoes. Witnessing this harsh reality moved Reyan to take action.

Reyan started by creating safety kits for garbage collectors in his locality. These kits, which include masks, gloves, shoe covers, sanitizers, rubber boots, and vitamin tablets, aim to reduce exposure to various diseases and illnesses. His initiative didn’t stop at distributing safety kits; he also organized drives to collect old clothes, toys, shoes, kitchenware, and other essentials, which he donated to the families of garbage collectors. His efforts have provided much-needed relief to these families, many of whom struggle to make ends meet.

Recognizing the importance of educating the community on waste segregation, Reyan conducted awareness campaigns across various neighborhoods over the past 20 months.

To underscore his campaign, he produced a documentary highlighting the daily struggles and crucial role of garbage collectors. This documentary serves as a powerful tool to raise awareness and drive change. Reyan’s campaigns have not only educated the public but also fostered a culture of responsibility and care for those who work tirelessly to maintain our city’s cleanliness.

Taking his advocacy further, Reyan utilized social media to spread his message to a wider audience, gaining many followers on Instagram to support his initiative. His efforts have garnered significant attention, and he aims to inspire others to join his cause and support the garbage collectors of Hyderabad.

Reyan Sai Yelamarti’s journey is a testament to the power of youth-led change. His compassion, leadership, and innovative approach have transformed the lives of Hyderabad’s garbage collectors, making the city a better place for everyone. He also aims to expand his initiative to other parts of the country.