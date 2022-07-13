Scholar to present paper in ICOPH 2022

Mousami Kirtania, PhD Scholar in the department of Public Health, School of Medical Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH) and currently working under Dr Katta Ajitha, has been selected for the TIIKM Public Health Advisory Panel Scholarship Fund (#ICOPH2022voices) to attend and present a paper at the 8th International Conference on Public Health 2022 (ICOPH 2022).

She will be presenting a paper on 'Covid-19 and Primary Health Care in India: A double-edged sword' in the conference which is on the theme - Impact of covid-19 pandemic on public health, economy and the government sector: tackling the present and shaping the future.

Mousami is carrying out her thesis on 'Developing a Dynamic Conceptual Model of Home-based Palliative Care Plan through Primary Health Care'. She did her Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) from MS University, Baroda, Gujarat before completing Master of Public Health (MPH) in UoH.

ICOPH 2022 is a premier event that brings together 350+ academicians, public health specialists, health professionals, researchers, scientists, policymakers, and health workers from countries around the world to present their latest research ideas, development, and applications in all areas of Public Health.

Every year there are more than 1200 participants from over 150 universities from 50+ countries who register for this conference.