Scholarships

Scholarship Name 1: JK Tyre Shiksha Sarthi Scholarship Program 2024-25

Description: JK Tyre & Industries Private Limited invites applications from the daughters of heavy vehicle drivers who are pursuing technical or non-technical undergraduate or diploma courses and reside in select loca-tions.

Eligibility: Female students who are daughters of heavy vehicle drivers and pur-suing technical or non-technical undergraduate or diploma courses are eligible to apply. Students must have received a minimum of 55% marks in their previous academic year. The annual family income of applicants must be less than or equal to INR 5,00,000. Applicants must be residents of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, or Tamil Nadu.

One-time scholarship:

Prizes & Rewards: • Technical Undergraduate Courses: INR 25,000

• Non-Technical Undergraduate Courses: INR 15,000

• Diploma Courses: INR 15,000

Last Date to Apply: 15-02-2025

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/hans/JKTS1

QR Code: https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.cloudfront.net/static/images/scho-media/jk-tyre-shiksha-sarthi-scholarship-program-2024-251736315063.png

Scholarship Name 2: Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship Program 2024-25

Description: An initiative of Tata Capital Limited aimed at providing financial support to students belonging to economically weaker sections of society to help them fulfill their academic dreams.

Eligibility: Indian students who are currently studying in Classes 11, 12 general graduation (B.Com., B.Sc., B.A., etc.), diploma and ITI courses at rec-ognised institutions are eligible. Applicants must have scored at least 60% marks in the preceding class. The annual family income of the applicants from all sources must be less than or equal to INR 2.5 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to an amount ranging from INR 10,000 to INR 12,000 or 80% of course fees (whichever is less)

Last Date to Apply: 15-02-2025

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/hans/TCPS27

QR Code: https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.cloudfront.net/static/images/scho-media/tata-capital-pankh-scholarship-program-2024-251734416803.png

Scholarship Name 3: Charpak Bachelor’s Scholarship 2025

Description: Charpak Bachelor’s Scholarship 2025 is an opportunity offered by the French Government to Indian students who wish to pursue a full-time undergraduate degree in one of the institutions in France.

Eligibility: Open for Indian nationals or OCI card holders who are 23 years old or younger at the time of application. Applicants must have completed secondary school in India and have applied for a bachelor’s degree program starting on 1st September 2025. Students must have never previously studied at an educational institution in France.

Prizes & Rewards: The scholarship offers a monthly living allowance of 860 euros and other benefits.

Last Date to Apply: 28-02-2025

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/hans/CBSS3

QR Code: https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.cloudfront.net/static/images/scho-media/charpak-bachelor-s-scholarship-20251737373296.png

Scholarship Name 4: J N Tata Endowment Loan Scholarship for Fall 2025 to Spring 2026

Description: The J N Tata Endowment invites loan scholarship applications from Indian students who wish to pursue higher studies overseas. Students who are selected for the loan scholarship may be recommended for a partial ‘Travel Grant’ and a ‘Gift Award’ which is linked to their academic performance in their overseas studies at the sole discretion of the Trustees of the concerned Trusts.

Eligibility: • Open for Indian citizens who have completed at least one un-dergraduate degree OR students who are in the final year of any undergraduate programme at a recognised universi-ty/college/institution in India.

• Candidates must be interested in pursuing Post -graduate/Doctoral/Postdoctoral studies abroad.

• The course for which candidates are admitted must be recog-nized as a Graduate Program (post-graduate in Indian terminology).

• Candidates who did not get selected in the previous year/earlier for the J N Tata Endowment loan scholarship and candidates who could not avail of the loan scholarship when they were select-ed, are eligible to apply afresh.

• Candidates who are already pursuing post-graduate studies overseas may apply either at the end of their 1 st of studies or at the commencement of the 2 nd year, provided there is a minimum of one full academic year (12 months) remaining to be com-pleted at the time of the loan scholarship award, typically in July of any cal-endar year.

• Candidates must have scored at least 60% marks on average in their undergraduate or post-graduate studies.

• Candidates must not be older than 45 years as on June 30, 2025.

Prizes & Rewards: Loan scholarship of upto Rs. 10 lakhs

Last Date to Apply: 07-03-2025

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/hans/JNT9

QR Code: https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.cloudfront.net/static/images/scho-media/j-n-tata-endowment-loan-scholarship-for-fall-2025-to-spring-20261736494251.png