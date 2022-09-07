Science, Arts, Commerce: Which stream to go after 10th board exams?

After successfully passing your 10th class Examinations, you are faced with the difficult choice of which academic stream to enroll in for Class 11, which would pave the way for a prosperous career. Ironically, this choice defines academic objectives and lays the groundwork for a successful career path. The selected stream can help you prepare for a variety of entrance tests after class 12 in addition to determining the topics to be explored in class 11. For pupils who are still learning about their career goals and how to achieve them, this can be a challenging time. But you may relax; aid is available.

Students should perform extensive study and attempt to contact industry professionals to receive their advice on how to properly choose their career path following classes 10 and 12. In addition to taking the time to get to know themselves, students should also spend a lot of time doing research.

Following are some suggestions that can assist students to choose a field of study or job, given their understanding of the obstacles they may face:

v The aim in life: Everybody grows up looking up to a role model who has achieved success in a certain sector as their goal in life. It doesn't matter who the role model is; it could be a close relative or a well-known businessperson. A student's aim and goal must be clearly defined, and once they have been found, they must be pursued with candor.

v Evaluate yourself: Defining goals and assessing one's potential, capabilities, and professional skills are two of the most crucial aspects in the process of discovering one's interests. The approach can be started by students asking themselves questions like What topics seem to be the most intriguing? What subjects received the best grades? What should I do going forward? When choosing a stream, it is essential to perform a thorough strength-weakness analysis because it will influence their future professional route.

v Research all streams: Look at the key topics in a certain field, possible career routes, long-term prospects, level of difficulty, cognitive standards, and other factors. Students will feel more secure about their analysis and decision after they have all the essential data in their possession.

v Visit an educational counselor: Students can speak with industry leaders and academic counselors for professional advice. They will assist students in finding a path that best matches them by guiding them through a structured approach to determine their talents and interests. Students are also required to take specialized tests that have been scientifically created to aid them in selecting the appropriate stream based on their preferences, strengths, and shortcomings. The advisor must be aware of the history and interests of each student in order to give them individualized counsel.

At this point, students find it difficult to deal with and typically choose their courses after considering the opinions of others. In such a situation, enlisting the help of professional career counseling services is the greatest method to not only make the finest choice but also to go over numerous challenges and proceed with assurance.

Finally, it's critical for students to remember that there is no right or wrong approach to this procedure. Some require less time to understand than others; some have linear career pathways while others have non-linear career graphs.

They, therefore, have the freedom to proceed at their own pace and select a procedure that suits them. Even after choosing one stream, they are free to alter their minds. Many historical figures and philosophers excelled in multiple fields and were polymaths. Although it is common for students to have an interest in more than one stream—which includes science, commerce, the arts, and humanities—they can still design a successful career path. Their choice of the subject does not restrict or control how they will advance professionally.

(The author is Academic Implementation Head, Orchids The International School)