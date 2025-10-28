Showcasing global learning and cultural harmony

Hyderabad:The campus of Sanctus World School, turned into a vibrant celebration of cultures during the Sanctus World Fest & SAN Talks 2025, themed “Sailing Through Global Traditions.” The event reflected the idea that learning extends beyond textbooks, embracing global perspectives and shared human values.

Students transformed classrooms into representations of various countries, including Brazil, Japan, Italy, Egypt, and India’s own diverse regions like Rajasthan and Nagaland. Through art, music, dance, and creative exhibits, they explored and celebrated the world’s rich cultural heritage. The activities encouraged curiosity, respect, and a deeper understanding of global traditions, fostering empathy and appreciation for diversity.

Erik af Hallstrom, addressing the gathering, spoke about Finland’s OPPI pedagogy, emphasizing experiential learning, student well-being, and creativity as key elements in modern education. His words underscored how global collaboration in education can inspire students to think critically and act compassionately in a connected world.

The SAN Talks session saw students express their perspectives on topics such as “How AI is Rewriting the Map of Our World” and “The Power of Youth.” Their articulate ideas reflected a generation growing up aware of their role in shaping a sustainable and inclusive future.

The event concluded with a shared sense of pride and unity — a celebration of how education can nurture understanding, bridge cultures, and strengthen the spirit of global harmony.