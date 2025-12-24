TTD’s ‘Srivari Aseervadam’ emerges as a popular blessing initiative for newlyweds

Tirupati: Reaching more than one lakh newly married couples every year, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ (TTD) Srivari Aseervadam continues to be a cherished initiative, enabling newlyweds to begin their marital journey with the divine blessings of Lord Venkateswara for a happy and harmonious wedded life.

Through this long-standing programme, TTD extends the grace of Sri Venkateswara Swamy to couples by sending them a sacred package that includes Akshintalu (blessed rice), a kumkum packet, kankanam (sacred thread), an auspicious blessing letter, photographs of Sri Venkateswara Swamy and Sri Padmavathi Ammavaru, along with the book titled Kalyana Samskruthi.

Over the years, the initiative has gained immense popularity among devotees, reflecting the deep faith associated with seeking Srivari’s blessings at the time of marriage. Each year, more than one lakh couples who forward their wedding invitations to TTD receive these divine offerings, allowing their marriages to be solemnised under the grace of Srivaru, revered as the presiding deity of Kaliyuga Vaikuntha.

As newlyweds step into married life filled with hopes and aspirations, receiving the Lord’s blessings on such an auspicious occasion is regarded as a rare and spiritually enriching experience. TTD has made the process simple and accessible for devotees, requiring only that the wedding invitation be sent along with a complete postal address. The service underscores the significance of Grihastha Dharma, or the householder’s life, which occupies a vital place in the traditional social and spiritual framework.

In accordance with wedding rituals, Kankanadharana is performed as an initial ceremonial step, wherein the sacred thread is tied to the groom’s right hand and the bride’s left hand to protect the couple from negative influences. In line with this tradition, TTD sends kankanam and kumkum blessed by Sri Padmavathi Ammavaru, invoking auspiciousness and well-being for the couple.

Another essential ritual in Hindu weddings is the exchange of Talambralu, symbolising prayers for prosperity, harmony, mutual affection and righteous living. To mark this sacred moment, TTD sends Akshintalu blessed by Lord Venkateswara, wishing the newlyweds a fruitful and fulfilling marital life.

To further sensitise couples to the sanctity and deeper meaning of marriage, TTD also includes the book Kalyana Samskruthi, along with a Vedic blessing letter issued in the name of the Executive Officer of TTD and bearing the photographs of Sri Venkateswara Swamy and Sri Padmavathi Ammavaru. The successful execution of this initiative is made possible by the dedicated efforts of the staff of the Shuddha Prathi Division (Postal Section) at the TTD Administrative Building in Tirupati, who work throughout the year to ensure that the divine blessings of Srivaru reach newly married couples. Newly married couples wishing to receive these blessings may send their wedding invitation with complete postal details to the Executive Officer, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, TTD Administrative Building, KT Road, Tirupati – 517501. For additional information, devotees can contact the TTD Call Centre at 155257.