ISM Dhanbad to power India’s mining future with Critical Minerals Centre

Dhanbad/Hyderabad: Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday inaugurated the Centre of Excellence on Critical Minerals at the Indian School of Mines (ISM), Dhanbad, emphasising its pivotal role in shaping the future of India’s mining sector.

Addressing the gathering, the minister highlighted ISM’s contribution to the country’s mining industry, calling it a hub of talent and advanced technology. “ISM has been instrumental in making Dhanbad the ‘Coal Capital of India,’ and now it is poised to become the ‘Mining Technology Capital,’” he said. Platforms like TEXMiN are expected to drive reforms and innovation in the sector.

Reddy stressed the need to elevate India’s mining industry to global standards to achieve the vision of a developed India by 2047. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, research and technological advancement have been prioritised, with national R&D expenditure doubling in the past decade. India now ranks sixth globally in patent filings and boasts the third-largest startup ecosystem, with over 6,000 deep-tech startups working in areas like clean energy, advanced materials, and industrial technologies.

The semiconductor sector is also witnessing rapid growth. The minister outlined several initiatives, including Coal Shakti Dashboard, Coal Setu, and an Integrated Command and Control System, which ensure real-time monitoring of mining operations, logistics and safety. The National Critical Mineral Mission aims to strengthen indigenous technology and enhance India’s global competitiveness.

As one of the fastest-growing economies, India faces rising energy demands, making sustainable mining a critical challenge. Reddy emphasized leveraging AI, IoT, and advanced technologies to address these issues. He called for collaboration between industry, government, and academia*to drive innovation and meet national needs with world-class solutions.