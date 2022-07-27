Six 18-yr-olds organise ‘Heart & Sole Run 2022’

Hyderabad: Six 18-year-old teenagers came together to organise a Run called "Heart & Sole Run 2022" under the Vibhaag Foundation banner to raise funds for charitable causes.

The Run will be held on July 31, Sunday in the morning at 6.30 am at ITC Kohenur Road in Madhapur, Hyderabad.

The run will be held in three different categories, 2.5K, 5k and 10K. Another run, Dogathon will be held on the same day and venue at 7.30am, informed Ashmit Tainwala, founder of Vibhaag Foundation in a pressnote here.

A Dogathon is a Dog Run. It is a first of its kind charity drive with a mission to raise funds to aid "Stray Animal Awareness" About 100 dogs and their owners are expected to participate in the event. Vibhaag Foundation is a student-run foundation.

It raised funds in the past for a Charitable Clinic for Women and Children of Slum area run by Lions Club of Hyderabad Petals.

Even the medicines required to run the clinic for one year were arranged by student run NGO, Vibhaag Foundation.

The organisers urged philanthropic minded public to join in large numbers and participate in the run.