Skill build session engages students in emerging technologies

The Placement Cell of Global Knowledge Campus organised a Skill Build session for students. The event aimed to expose participants to next-generation skills shaping the digital economy.

A total of 221 students participated, with nearly 200 engaging directly in interactive sessions. Attendees included students from B.Tech in Computer Science & Engineering, BCA, and B.Sc. in Data Science, reflecting the growing demand for technical expertise in a competitive job market.

The session featured a series of practice-based exercises that simulated real-world problem-solving environments. Through hands-on laboratory work, students explored emerging technologies, including cloud computing, artificial intelligence, data science, and evolving software development practices.

Alongside technical exposure, the program emphasized the role of industry-academia collaboration in preparing students for future professional requirements. Discussions highlighted the importance of bridging classroom learning with practical skills to strengthen career readiness.

Faculty members noted that such initiatives not only provide knowledge of tools and technologies but also foster adaptability, confidence, and critical thinking among students. By encouraging problem-solving approaches rooted in practical applications, the session reinforced the value of connecting theoretical learning to workplace expectations. Overall, the Skill Build session served as an interactive platform for students to deepen their understanding of emerging fields and reflect on the skills required in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.