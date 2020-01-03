Skill development key to India's inclusive growth: Microsoft

New Delhi: Underlining the need to examine school curriculum from the vantage point of a skill-based economy, Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari on Thursday said that skill development is "super critical" for the country's growth curve to scale sustainably and inclusively.

"Schools will have to create flexible learning environments for students with an integrated pedagogical approach that leverages the power of technology," Maheshwari wrote in a LinkedIn post.

"A thoughtfully designed STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) curriculum can help build both subject-specific knowledge and critical skills for the future, including critical thinking, problem solving and creativity," he added.

With technological disruption, demographic changes and the evolving nature of work making new demands of the workforce, there is also a need for continuous learning at the workplace.

"Continuous learning at the workplace can deliver the competitive edge organisations require for tomorrow," Maheshwari said.

A recent Microsoft-IDC study titled "Future-Ready Business: Assessing India's Growth Potential through AI" found that time and lack of understanding of where to start from are among the key challenges in reskilling.

"The government's investments to upskill around 4 lakh professionals and the collaboration with NASSCOM Future Skills is a great step towards a future of digital leadership," Maheshwari said.

"We must foster an environment that encourages tech intensity, and ensure that technology is trusted," he added.