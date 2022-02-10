Some tips for teachers

Learn about your platform

The more familiar you are with the platform, the more at ease you will feel and the more professional you will appear to your students. Your self-assurance will instil trust in them. Be aware that not all students will access the site via a computer or laptop, and that things may seem very differently on other devices, not to mention the potential of downloading or uploading work. Check your settings to see what you want to allow pupils to do and what you don't want them to do.

Have a two-way session

Make sure the class is participatory; this will allow you to gauge the children's level of interest.

Utilize a variety of learning resources

The course should blend bursts of conversations, collaboration, video and audio snippets, and hands-on tasks with text and maybe brief video lectures to make the topic more intriguing and exciting, thus improving student engagement. If you're sending work, it's crucial to vary the kind of work you provide. Use internet resources; templates are helpful for worksheets, presentations, and other projects.

Don't waste time attempting to make your own when you can choose from a variety of professionally made freebies to download and alter.

Continue to provide feedback

Feedback is crucial in the classroom, and it must also be done online. An online student may feel alone at times because they lack the visual support system of a group. When teaching online, your feedback contributes to the experience of the student that the course is informative, interesting, and motivating. Continuous and constructive input is required. Provide comments as quickly as possible so that pupils may readily recognise what is correct and incorrect.

Work along with other educators

Talk with other instructors on what works and what doesn't. Some systems allow for class co-hosting, which is especially useful with bigger groups when one teacher can provide instructions and the other can answer questions. It's possible that you'll be able to combine classes. You may share materials online, beneficial websites, technological know-how, and sometimes just feel like you're back on a teaching team.

(The author is the Founder of Deeksha)