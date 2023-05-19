Live
- Uttar Pradesh temple bans entry for Muslims, introduces dress code for Hindus
- RLD emerges as major gainer in UP civic polls
- Dwarka Expressway will be completed very soon: Gadkari
- Supporters of Gehlot, Pilot exchange blows in Ajmer
- Rijiju removed, Meghwal new Law Minister
- Shepherd to CM’s post
- Siddaramaiah CM, DK Shivakumar Deputy
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 19th May 2023
- Peril or pain: Thoughts on cancel culture
- Wokeism: A Social Concern
Space Shuttle programme
May 19, 2000: Atlantis leapt into station work once again when it returned to flight on STS-101.
NASA was now in a new phase of building the International Space Station. The orbiter blasted off for the station on May 19, 2000, and became the third mission to do work there.
Astronauts transferred more than a ton of supplies and did spacewalks to work on two cranes outside of the station.
