SPJIMR launches innovative accelerator programme for startups in finance sector

The Centre for Financial Innovation (CFI) at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P.Jain Institute of Management & Research has announced the launch of 'SPJIMR FinNovate Accelerator' in partnership with Mumbai Angels. An accelerator programme aimed at supporting startups in the finance industry, this programme will bring together the most promising startups, leading corporates, coveted mentors, and large corporations in the BFSI industry. SPJIMR FinNovate offers startups access to learning, mentoring, business, funding, and certification all under one roof. The programme will provide each startup access to over 25 exceptional mentors, some of the biggest names in the corporate world, such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Lombard, ICICI Prudential AMC, and leading angel investors like Mumbai Angels.





This unique accelerator offers startups a one-of-a-kind opportunity to network, gather skills, and secure funding to take their businesses to the next level. "We are excited to launch the SPJIMR FinNovate Accelerator, which is an amalgamation of the best and brightest in the world of finance," said Manoj Mohan, Head of SPJIMR FinNovate and an erstwhile investment banker. "SPJIMR FinNovate is our tribute to the country for promoting wise innovation and thereby an Atmanirbhar Bharat. For startups, this accelerator will be equity-free, and the only thing that the organizers are looking for is high-quality, innovative ideas." "The launch of SPJIMR FinNovate Accelerator is a significant achievement in SPJIMR's continuous endeavor to influence practice and promote value-based growth," said Dr. Varun Nagaraj, Dean of SPJIMR. Applications for the accelerator programme will be open to startups from March '23, and the first cohort is set to start the programme from June '23.



