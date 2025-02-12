Stay smart, stay safe: How to spot and avoid online course scams

As India’s digital education landscape expands, millions of learners are turning to online courses to gain new skills, pursue higher education, and enhance career prospects. However, this surge in demand has also attracted scammers looking to exploit students. On Safer Internet Day, it’s essential to understand how to recognise and avoid online course scams, ensuring a secure and productive learning experience.

The growing threat of online education fraud

With the rise of e-learning, fraudsters have found new ways to deceive students. According to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), 2024 has seen a significant increase in data breaches targeting e-learning platforms. Common scams include phishing attacks, fake course advertisements, and fraudulent job placement promises. One of the biggest challenges is the lack of regulation in many online education sectors. Since many online courses operate without accreditation, students may unknowingly enroll in low-quality or non-existent programs. Moreover, scammers often manipulate learners into sharing sensitive personal and financial information, putting them at risk of identity theft and fraud.

Spotting the red flags

Fraudsters use a variety of strategies to lure unsuspecting students into scams. Some of the most common warning signs include:

• Fake institutions and courses – Scammers create professional-looking websites, charge high course fees, and disappear without delivering educational content.

• Guaranteed job placements – No legitimate institution can promise employment upon course completion. If a course advertises 100% job guarantee, it’s likely a scam.

• Exaggerated claims about celebrity instructors – Some scams promote courses claiming to feature famous experts or celebrities at extremely high fees, but these events are often misrepresented or completely fake.

• Scholarship and financial aid fraud – Scammers may offer fake scholarships and demand upfront payments to process applications.

• Urgency and high-pressure tactics – Scammers often rush students into making payments, claiming limited seats or exclusive offers that expire quickly.

How to identify legitimate online courses

To protect themselves, students should take these steps to verify a course’s legitimacy:

1. Check Accreditation – Always verify that the course provider is recognized by government education bodies or reputable institutions. Cross-check official education department websites for approvals.

2. Look for Transparency – Legitimate courses provide clear details about their syllabus, faculty credentials, course duration, fee structure, and refund policies.

3. Read Reviews and Testimonials – Research student reviews on trusted platforms, educational forums, and social media to gauge course credibility.

4. Verify Contact Information – Scammers often use fake or generic email addresses. A legitimate provider will have a professional website with authentic contact details.

5. Be Wary of Large Upfront Payments – Reputable courses usually offer installment options, scholarships, or trial periods rather than demanding full payment upfront.

Essential safety measures for online learners

Preventing online course scams requires a proactive approach to digital security.

Here are key safety measures every learner should follow:

• Beware of Phishing Scams – Never share personal details like passwords, credit card numbers, or bank account information via email or messaging apps.

• Use Secure Internet Connections – Avoid using public Wi-Fi when making payments or accessing sensitive academic accounts.

• Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) – Add an extra layer of security to your accounts by enabling 2FA on learning platforms and email accounts.

• Keep Your Software Updated – Regularly update your antivirus software, browsers, and learning apps to protect against malware and cyber threats.

• Report Suspicious Activity – If you encounter a potential scam, report it immediately to the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (cybercrime.gov.in) or other relevant authorities.

Creating a safe online learning environment requires awareness, caution, and collective effort from students, educators, and institutions. As cybercrime continues to rise, vigilance in online education is more critical than ever. By recognising scam tactics, verifying course providers, and implementing strong security measures, learners can confidently navigate the digital education space and achieve their academic and career goals without falling victim to fraud. Stay informed, stay safe, and make smart choices when choosing online courses.

(The author is COO, College Vidya )