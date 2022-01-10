In today's ever changing world technology is playing a vital role in our lives. At the click a button you have everything at your doorstep. Life is being made easy, but living has become tough in this competitive world. If you are not street smart your intelligence, your academic brilliance and all the qualifications you possess go for a sixer. You should be passionate, connected to people and have an answer by trial-and-error method to every problem. The one who is street smart or street wise is talented and does not need bookish knowledge for all odds in life. Learning from others and borrowing ideas, tips useful for life is the skill you should possess along with mastery in academics.



Learn how to make best use of every situation. You may be brainy, knowledgeable and a wizard in Math but if you don't have the art or talent to come out of a tricky situation then you are in trouble. For this you need smartness to deal with situations intelligently in day-to-day life. Your experience and your confidence will be your plus point. You must train your nerves to adapt in unfavourable situations where you stumble accidentally. The street smart relies on the gut feeling and instincts to tide over the situation.

Turning unfavourable situations in your favour, acting at the spur of the moment, and ability to make decisions intelligently are the qualities of a street smart. Street smarts are sought after by the society and are popular with friends and family. You need to have a 'smart' sixth sense to deal with problems and tide over dangers and difficulties of life especially in the urban atmosphere. Being street smart is nothing but possessing common sense.

It's not easy to move safely in strange cities or come out late night in emergencies or attend late-night parties or weddings without a worry. There is danger if not many a times, it is important to be careful and glance over your shoulder or speed up your walk or your vehicle a bit in lonely areas. This is not to scare or make you paranoid but to tell you that you need a cautious approach. Do not get immersed while walking to your vehicle. Don't be with your earphones on and the music on while being alone on the streets during the day or late night. You need to be alert and keep your eyes and ears open. You might be busy with your phone but there are busybodies following and observing your moves to outsmart you. Keep your cool and don't show any signs of nervousness until you get back to safety.

You are advised to be careful at banks, at ATMs and near shopping centres. There are always wolf predators on the prowl at all seasons. Don't get easily distracted and involve yourself into unwanted arguments and fights. Sometimes ignorance is bliss with strangers and in strange surroundings. No ego issues and complex.

Avoid strolling into creepy situations. This is where you need to use your smartness. Don't get diverted and tempted for what is not yours. Have your keys and belongings handy. Stay alert and learn directions before you leave your place so that nobody takes advantage of your 'weakness'. You don't need to live in fear and suspicion. If a situation appears suspicious and weird in any way go ahead and act. Being aware of your surroundings and trusting your instincts makes all the difference. In this demanding world being street wise, shrewd, having awareness to survive in difficult and unfavourable situations depends on how you handle yourself and how you handle the situation instinctively.