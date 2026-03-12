Student delegates discuss global challenges at CISMUN XII conference

Students from schools across India participated in the 12th edition of the Canadian International School Model United Nations (CISMUN XII), which concluded recently with more than 380 student delegates from 29 schools. The conference was one of the largest Model United Nations (MUN) events hosted by the school and brought together students to discuss contemporary global challenges.The three-day conference was held under the theme “Navigating a Changing World,” reflecting concerns among youth about evolving global issues such as the impact of artificial intelligence, drug addiction among young people. Participants debated international topics across 12 committees, addressing 23 agendas related to issues such as nuclear energy, environmental degradation, human exploitation, armed conflicts, and geopolitical instability. Delegates representing different countries presented policy positions, negotiated with other participants, and worked towards consensus on possible solutions.

Specialised committees, including the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), examined global concerns ranging from human rights challenges to transnational crime and environmental issues. The discussions concluded with the adoption of more than 20 resolutions addressing various international concerns.

The conference followed the procedures of The Hague International Model United Nations (THIMUN), a widely recognised format for student diplomacy and debate.

Participating schools included Mallya Aditi International School, Neev Academy, American International School Chennai, Sharanya Narayani International School, Vidyashilp Academy, The Indian Public School, Delhi Public School, and National Public School, among others.

The conference also featured an address by Shankar Manoharan, a senior officer of the Indian Defence Accounts Service and Principal Controller of Defence Accounts in Bengaluru. In his remarks, he spoke about the challenges facing global governance and the need for inclusive and sustainable international institutions.