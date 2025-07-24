Students lead mental wellness initiative

In an effort to address mental health challenges among students, a student-led initiative called SAHARA has been launched at the K J Somaiya Institute of Management (KJSIM). Designed as a peer-driven support system, SAHARA aims to foster emotional wellness, resilience, and a culture of open dialogue on campus.

The initiative is built on six guiding principles — Support, Awareness, Healing, Acceptance, Resilience, and Action. It offers students and faculty a safe and confidential space to seek help, share experiences, and participate in collective wellbeing practices.

The SAHARA team comprises students from diverse academic and personal backgrounds, supported by faculty mentors and trained wellness professionals. Together, they plan to organize workshops, peer support groups, and stress management sessions throughout the academic year.

Speaking at the launch, student volunteers emphasized the need to normalize conversations around mental health and make peer-led assistance accessible. They highlighted how emotional struggles are often stigmatized, leading to silence and isolation, and stressed the importance of having safe, judgment-free avenues for students to seek support.

The initiative also integrates access to mental wellness tools through a mobile platform, enabling users to confidentially schedule counselling sessions and access self-care resources. In addition, a dedicated wellness team — including student volunteers and counsellors — will support those seeking help and ensure confidentiality in all interactions.

Through these combined efforts, SAHARA hopes to build an environment that encourages proactive mental health care, emotional strength, and collective wellbeing among students and faculty alike.