Students promoting sustainability and social responsibility

The students of School in Bangalore observed the festive season by organising a Winter Charity Bazaar on its campus, with playing a central role in planning and execution. The event was designed to encourage social awareness, sustainability and collaboration among learners.

Classrooms were transformed into stalls managed by students, featuring thrift corners, games, creative workshops and cultural performances.

Many of the items on sale were student-made, including handcrafted bookmarks, diaries, customised stationery and organic food products. The activity introduced students to ideas of reuse, mindful consumption and environmental responsibility.

Students from different grades participated together, including those involved in the school’s Buddy Programme, which promotes peer bonding and inclusion. Teachers and parents supported the initiative, while allowing students to take leadership roles.