Students showcase global cultures at multicultural day celebration

Students at CIS Bengaluru came together to celebrate cultural diversity during the school’s annual Multicultural Day, an event that highlighted traditions, food and performances from around the world.

The celebration brought together students, parents and faculty representing over 35 nationalities, creating a vibrant platform for cultural exchange. Organised by the School Community Association (SCA), the event focused on student participation and learning through shared experiences.

The day began with a Parade of Nations, where students and staff walked together carrying flags of their respective countries. The parade reflected a sense of pride and belonging, as participants showcased their cultural identities in a colourful display.

Cultural booths set up across the campus featured around 18 countries, including India, Japan, France, Australia, Mexico and South Africa.

Students visited these booths to explore traditional artefacts, games and cuisines. The interactive setup allowed them to learn about different cultures beyond textbooks, encouraging curiosity and global awareness. Performances by students formed a key part of the celebration. Through music and dance, they presented elements of their heritage, giving the audience a glimpse into diverse traditions.

The event also created opportunities for students to collaborate, prepare presentations and engage with peers from different backgrounds. Food remained a major attraction, with families sharing dishes that reflected their cultural roots. For many students, this was a chance to experience new flavours while understanding the stories behind them. Students described the event as a meaningful learning experience. Many said it helped them appreciate cultural diversity and feel more connected to the global community.

The celebration highlighted how schools can create inclusive spaces where students learn not only academics but also respect for different cultures and perspectives through direct participation.