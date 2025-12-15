Students win first prize for innovative electronic toothbrush design

Students of Birla Open Minds International School, won the 1st Prize in Product Design for developing a new-generation Electronic Toothbrush at an event held at Patliputra Exotica. The project stood out for its practical innovation and user-focused design.

The award-winning idea emerged from a classroom discussion on improving everyday objects through smart design. The students identified oral hygiene as an area where technology could enhance convenience and effectiveness. Over several weeks, they worked on sketches, prototypes, and basic mechanisms, carefully evaluating which features would add real value for users. Their final model focused on hygiene, efficiency, safety, and comfort, reflecting a balance between innovation and practicality.

Throughout the development process, teachers mentored the students, guiding them on design refinement, usability, and structural safety. The collaborative effort helped transform a simple concept into a functional and thoughtful product design.

Congratulating the team, Principal Paljinder Pal Singh said that the project highlighted the importance of curiosity and experimentation in learning. He noted that when students are encouraged to observe real-life problems and think creatively, they can develop meaningful solutions. The achievement, he added, demonstrates how student-led innovation can successfully bridge classroom learning with real-world applications.