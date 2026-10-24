Survey examines critical and creative skills among students

A survey of Indian students has examined their readiness in skills such as critical thinking, research, design thinking and applying classroom learning to real-life situations. The findings are presented in a report titled Shaping Education to Nurture the $80 Billion Creative Economy, released by Primus Partners.

The report explores how educational approaches can support the development of skills relevant to changing workplace requirements and the creative economy. It also discusses possible ways to strengthen practical learning and competency-based education.

According to the report, 9% of students surveyed demonstrated high readiness in design thinking, critical thinking and research. It also found that 30% of government school students and 13% of private school students surveyed showed low readiness in applying classroom learning to practical situations.

The report further states that one in five students showed low readiness in areas such as problem-solving, critical thinking and research. These findings highlight areas for further consideration in curriculum design, classroom activities and student skill development.

The survey also noted differences in the skills demonstrated by students across school categories. Private school students showed strengths in practical learning, while government school students demonstrated observation skills and responsiveness to their surroundings. Some students studying under the International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum showed readiness in design thinking and real-world problem-solving.

Charu Malhotra, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Primus Partners, said the survey was undertaken to understand students’ preparedness for the changing demands of the creative economy. She highlighted the role of critical thinking, logical reasoning, digital skills and creativity in education.

The report includes perspectives from school leaders, educators, curriculum developers and industry representatives. It discusses approaches to developing students’ core competencies, including changes in teaching methods and stronger connections between theoretical learning and practical application.

The findings contribute to ongoing discussions on how educational institutions can help students build skills for further education, employment and problem-solving in everyday contexts. The report focuses on potential areas for development rather than prescribing a single approach for all schools.