Teacher’s Day: Honouring the guiding lights of learning

Every year on September 5, India celebrates Teacher’s Day to mark the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the nation’s second President and a distinguished philosopher-educator. The occasion is not just a tribute to his contributions but also a reminder of the timeless role teachers play in shaping society.

Across schools, colleges, and universities, Teacher’s Day is observed with cultural programmes, speeches, and heartfelt gestures from students. Classrooms often transform into spaces where the usual hierarchy is gently reversed—students take on the role of teachers, while faculty members enjoy the warmth of gratitude from their pupils. These activities reflect a deeper truth: education is not just about textbooks and exams, but about mentorship, values, and the inspiration teachers provide.

In modern times, the role of teachers has expanded beyond traditional instruction. They act as mentors, guides, and even counsellors, helping students navigate not only academic challenges but also personal and emotional hurdles. As technology redefines learning, educators are also adapting—integrating digital tools while maintaining the human connection that no device can replace.

Teacher’s Day serves as a reminder of the respect owed to those who dedicate themselves to nurturing future generations. At its heart, the celebration is about gratitude—for the patience, perseverance, and quiet sacrifices that teachers make daily. It is also about reflection, urging society to value education as the foundation of progress.

As students express their appreciation through cards, performances, or simple words of thanks, the day reinforces a message that echoes through time: a good teacher can change the course of a life, and in doing so, they help shape the destiny of a nation.