Teaching hearts and minds: The case for emotional intelligence in schools

For generations, academic success has been measured by Intelligence Quotient. The ability to process information, solve problems, and achieve high test scores was considered a benchmark for high achievement. But as educators, we must ask: Is intelligence alone enough to thrive in today’s complex world of short attention spans, rising expectations and cancel culture? Increasingly, research and experience point us toward an equally vital trait among individuals—Emotional Quotient (EQ).

The Future of Jobs Report 2025 by World Economic Forum states that EQ aka Emotional Intelligence ranks among the top 10 skills needed for the future workforce particularly in the age of Artificial Intelligence and automation. In fact, studies show that people with high EQ are four times more likely to succeed in their careers than those with high IQ but low emotional skills. Clearly then, schools must nurture EQ alongside academic excellence if they wish to prepare children for life, not just for exams.

What is EQ?

First coined in 1990 by researchers John Mayer and Peter Salovey, EQ is the ability to understand and manage your own emotions, as well as recognise and influence the emotions of those around you. The four core components of EQ are self-awareness, self-management, social awareness and relationship management. A lack of EQ often results in conflicts and misunderstandings.

Managing stress, building resilience

IQ can help a student solve a math problem, but it does little when that same student feels overwhelmed by stress or anxiety. EQ, on the other hand, provides tools for emotional regulation—calming oneself before an exam, bouncing back from failure, or dealing with peer pressure. The ability to recognise and manage emotions is crucial for mental health. A Yale University study revealed that students with higher emotional intelligence reported lower levels of stress and depression and performed better academically. EQ is, quite literally, the balance wheel that keeps a student’s mind steady in the face of challenges.

Strengthening relationships

In classrooms, intelligence might capture attention, but it is empathy that truly creates connections. Students with strong emotional intelligence are able to see situations from others’ perspectives, listen with intent, and respond with compassion. This not only strengthens peer relationships but also builds deeper bonds with teachers, fostering an environment of trust and respect. An emotionally connected student is naturally more engaged in the classroom. And engagement, after all, is the cornerstone of effective learning. Beyond school walls, these qualities evolve into lifelong skills: nurturing friendships, collaborating in teams, accepting different points of view and resolving conflicts constructively, capabilities that remain vital in every stage of life.

Powering teamwork in an interconnected world

“In the very real sense, we have two minds, one that thinks and one that feels,” said Daniel Goleman, psychologist renowned for his work on EQ, and who popularised the term in everyday parlance. The quote suggests that two minds work together to create one human experience – whether in research labs, corporate boardrooms or sports grounds. Individuals equipped with emotional intelligence are often seen thinking, adapting and working together succeed better. In fact, a Harvard study found that 90% of top performers possess high EQ, proving that empathy and adaptability in teamwork far outweigh solitary brilliance.

Preparing future leaders

The leaders of tomorrow will need more than sharp intellect; they will need compassionate hearts. Leadership devoid of empathy can divide, and leadership without adaptability can quickly lose relevance. True changemakers must be emotionally aware, capable of inspiring trust, motivating others, and bringing people together. Emotional intelligence nurtures these very qualities, enabling students to embrace diverse perspectives, navigate change with confidence, and make ethical choices, traits the world needs now more than ever.

How to build EQ?

In a world where information is available at the click of a button, it is character that will distinguish individuals and make them leaders of positive change. Education, therefore, must never be reduced to just what students know; it must focus on who they become. I firmly believe in nurturing values alongside knowledge will be the way forward to EQ that values compassion, respect, and integrity, the moral compass that guides students to contribute meaningfully to society. Journaling, Practising active listening, paying attention to your emotions and seeking active feedback are effective ways of developing a strong EQ – which schools should now teach as part of their pedagogy.

The way forward

As educators, it is time to redefine what true success in education looks like. While IQ may help a child secure good grade, it is EQ that equips them with the resilience to face life’s challenges, the empathy to nurture meaningful relationships, and the integrity to lead with values.

Put simply, emotional intelligence turns knowledge into wisdom and raw intelligence into meaningful impact. If the purpose of education is not just to produce achievers but to shape responsible global citizens, then EQ is not a choice, it is a necessity. The writer is Director, Glendale International Schools, Hyderabad.