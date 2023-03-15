II strongly believe that the future of work is female. It is not only a matter of equality and social justice, but also a strategic imperative for businesses to invest in women. The evidence is clear: companies that prioritize gender diversity and inclusion in their workforce and leadership teams perform better financially and are more innovative and resilient. According to the latest reports, women's participation in the global labor force is still significantly lower than men's, despite progress made in recent years. The Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated this gender gap, with women being disproportionately affected by job losses and reduced working hours.





However, research also shows that companies that support women's employment and career development are better positioned to attract and retain top talent, enhance their brand reputation, and tap into new markets and customer segments. Investing in women also means recognizing and addressing the systemic barriers and biases that hold them back, such as gender stereotypes, unequal pay, and lack of access to education and training. By creating a more inclusive and equitable workplace culture, companies can unleash the full potential of their female employees and foster a culture of innovation and collaboration.

The current state of women in the workforce

Despite progress made in recent years, women's employment and career opportunities are still limited by systemic barriers and biases. The latest statistics show that women's labor force participation rate is 47.2%, compared to 74.8% for men. Women are also more likely to work in low-paid and precarious jobs, and less likely to hold leadership positions or receive equal pay for equal work.





The COVID-19 pandemic has further exposed and exacerbated these disparities, with women being disproportionately affected by job losses, increased caregiving responsibilities, and heightened stress and burnout. Women of color, immigrant women, and women with disabilities face even greater obstacles due to intersecting forms of discrimination and marginalization.





To address these challenges, companies must prioritize gender diversity and inclusion in their talent management strategies and policies. This includes promoting equal pay, offering flexible work arrangements, providing leadership and mentoring programs for women, and addressing bias and stereotypes in recruitment and promotion processes. Moreover, companies can also leverage the unique strengths and perspectives of their female employees to drive innovation and competitiveness. Studies show that diverse teams and leadership groups are more effective at problem-solving, decision-making, and creative thinking.

The benefits of investing in women

Companies that prioritize gender diversity and inclusion in their workforce and leadership teams not only advance social justice and equality, but also achieve better business outcomes and competitiveness. The latest research shows that gender-diverse companies are more likely to outperform their peers financially, with a 25% higher likelihood of above-average profitability. This is because diverse teams and leadership groups bring a wider range of perspectives and experiences, leading to more effective problem-solving, innovation, and creativity. Companies that invest in women also benefit from increased access to new markets and customer segments, and enhanced brand reputation and customer loyalty.





Moreover, investing in women can also improve employee engagement and retention. Women employees are more likely to feel valued and supported in an inclusive and equitable workplace culture, leading to higher job satisfaction and commitment. Companies that offer flexible work arrangements and career development opportunities for women also benefit from a more loyal and motivated workforce, reducing turnover and associated costs.

Strategies for investing in women

One key strategy is to ensure equal pay and promotion opportunities for women. This includes conducting regular pay equity audits, eliminating pay gaps, and providing transparent and objective promotion criteria. Companies can also set targets and goals for gender diversity and inclusion, and hold leadership accountable for achieving them. Another important strategy is to offer mentorship and sponsorship programs for women. These programs can help women develop their skills, expand their networks, and access leadership opportunities. Companies can also establish employee resource groups for women, where they can share experiences, insights, and best practices, and provide feedback and support to each other.

Flexible work arrangements and family-friendly policies are also essential for supporting women's employment and career development. These policies can include telecommuting, flexible hours, and parental leave, as well as on-site childcare and eldercare services. By accommodating the diverse needs and preferences of their employees, companies can attract and retain top talent, reduce absenteeism and turnover, and enhance employee well-being and productivity. I strongly believe that investing in women is key to business success and social progress. To realize the benefits of investing in women, I call upon businesses everywhere to prioritize investing in women as a strategic imperative for driving long-term success and growth.

This includes setting clear goals and targets for gender diversity and inclusion, holding leadership accountable for achieving them, and fostering a culture of continuous learning and improvement. By doing so, businesses can not only drive positive change in their own organizations, but also contribute to a more just and equitable world for all.





(The author is a founder, and CEO of Tongadive)



