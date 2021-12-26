The West is alluring and the East is calling

We need to change ourselves into a welfare state where education, health, pensions and job opportunities need to be guaranteed. It requires universal growth of every Indian. Easy accessibility to admissions, more diverse course options are required in addition to traditional courses. For example, you can pursue literature but at the same time math can be opted as your major so that you have an advantage in your career. The world has shrunk but the scope of thinking and learning and the ambition to learn more has widened among youth.



The basic factor we need to look into is globalization of education, provision of financial assistance from all types of institutions, relaxation of rules up to a certain extent for students. The privatisation of education has set in little late though some state governments are trying to get into the fray of Edu- business. The universities are being encouraged by government to facilitate the entry of students from abroad as well as hold back our youth. Some courses have been cut and tailor made and customised to meet the demands of these students. Publicising and sponsoring student-oriented programmes has picked up and resulted in the steady but not remarkable rise in the number of foreign students. The basic need is the necessary requirement in the quality of education keeping in mind the evolving of new varied and diversified subjects that interests the youth of the world. The flexibility in choosing subjects in their course helps them work part time to aid in their education. The part time work culture has to be incorporated into the lives of students.

In India our social ladder is made in such a way that we look down upon any one working part time to finance their studies. A drastic change and revamping in the society's outlook is the need of the hour. 'Earn and study', culture is required among the youth which gives them financial independence and to some extent stability too.

The idea of dignity of labour has to be strongly incorporated into our thoughts. Involving Alumni in the university activities and keeping in touch with them is important for the growth of employment and providing financial help and assistance in the form of scholarships for students is most importantly needed.

The student's flair and interest are ignored. 'Cracking' entrance tests for IIT,JEE etc has become the sole aim of life .For this we have the corporate schools ever ready to fulfill the wishes of parents .The class room is a factory, the institute is an Industrial belt , the teachers are machines , the students are the raw material and after two years they come out as finished products .

He or she is just like a robot well fed with answers to stereotyped questions but is unaware of what had happened in the world in the last two years when he or she was in the 'factory' .The student becomes a mechanical toy where in only on winding the key it works. The student is judged on the capability of how best he or she remembers the mathematical formulae and the chemical equations.

Nobody is bothered about the child's capability, the talent and its application. Getting a rank in the entrance exam and knocking on the doors of every college/university on the rank you got depresses some creative students. By the time the child, under pressure, completes the bachelor's degree from the stream chosen by others for their 'good', hatred towards the subject and course ripens.

Everything being seen through the convex lens 'the exam' kills the passion among the students. Topmost universities of the world have a different approach and different methodology. They give equal weightage to marks, to your creativity, to your innovative style, and to your practical knowledge. The students' confident level and skills need to be boosted by offering amazing career options, a better lifestyle, combination of subjects that helps in diversifying their careers and academic interests.

We have the capability to have better universities and provide better job opportunities. The system should be a little more flexible and student friendly and the attitude of the society has to change then the world will turn towards India. I am sure that day is not far off. If we do not take care of the interests of our youth our competitors will.

Success is the sum of small efforts repeated. Dear young friends, find something you are passionate about, and keep tremendously interested in.