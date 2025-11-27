Today is Thanksgiving: A day of gratitude, reflection, and togetherness

Thanksgiving 2025 arrives as a reminder of the values that continue to bind families, friends, and communities across generations—gratitude, togetherness, and kindness. While traditions surrounding the holiday have evolved over time, its essence remains rooted in pausing to appreciate the blessings, relationships, and moments that shape our lives.

Across homes this year, people gather around tables filled with traditional meals—roasted turkey, warm breads, seasonal vegetables, and homemade pies—each dish carrying memories of past celebrations and the warmth of shared experiences. Beyond the food, the day offers an opportunity to reflect on the year gone by, acknowledging both accomplishments and challenges, and recognising the resilience that helped families move forward.

Thanksgiving is also seeing a growing emphasis on inclusivity and mindful celebration. Many families are choosing to involve children in gratitude activities, such as writing thank-you notes, creating handmade crafts, or reflecting on simple moments that brought joy during the year. Schools and community groups too are organising events focused on acts of service—donating meals, visiting senior homes, and supporting local shelters—to foster compassion and empathy.

For several communities, the holiday is becoming a time to reconnect with nature. Outdoor walks, family games, and digital-free hours are being embraced as ways to strengthen bonds and appreciate the world beyond screens. These simple traditions help people slow down, breathe deeply, and rediscover the joy of being present with loved ones.

At its heart, Thanksgiving serves as a gentle reminder to look beyond the busyness of daily routines. Whether celebrated with a large gathering or a quiet meal at home, the day encourages everyone to express appreciation—to those who support, inspire, and walk through life with us.