Two-day job mela for students from today

T-Seva Centre is conducting a Job Mela on May 18 and 19 at Abids Hyderabad. Candidates, who have completed Intermediate, Degree, Engineering, MBA, PG with suitable experience in relevant posts can apply for the job mela.

The job mela is organised for private organisations at Abids and Manikonda for the post of Marketing Managers, Business Executives, HR Executives, female tele callers, DTP Designer, Web Designer, team leaders, education councillors, computer operators, computer software trainers, receptionists, oversees education councilors, training centre managers, digital marketing executives.

Interested candidates can attend job mela at T-Seva Centre, Pace Group, 3rd Floor, Mayur Kuhsal Complex, beside Chermas, Abids Hyderabad.

