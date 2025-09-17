Two-day workshop on designing for inquiry: Cultivating curiosity and motivation

Canadian International School (CIS), Bangalore, will host the East Asia Regional Council of Schools (EARCOS) Weekend Workshop titled “Designing for Inquiry: Cultivating Curiosity, Motivation, and Engagement” on September 20–21, 2025. This two-day event will bring together educators from across South and East Asia, reinforcing CIS’s dedication to promoting innovative teaching approaches that prioritize student learning and participation.

The workshop centers on inquiry-based learning—a student-focused educational method that encourages curiosity, reflection, and active engagement. By shifting the focus from passive information absorption to active knowledge construction, this approach empowers students to ask questions, explore ideas, and take ownership of their learning journey.

During the workshop, educators will engage in practical sessions aimed at integrating inquiry practices into their classrooms. The program will explore how curiosity and motivation can enhance learning experiences and how teachers can design environments that foster participation and deeper understanding. Discussions will cover strategies applicable across grade levels and disciplines, helping educators move beyond rote memorization to focus on conceptual learning and critical thinking.

Participants will also examine how inquiry-driven teaching supports classroom engagement and student-led exploration. By connecting theory with actionable practices, the sessions will provide tools that educators can implement immediately to inspire curiosity and resilience in learners. CIS’s vision of nurturing, challenging, and empowering students aligns perfectly with the inquiry approach. The school has long advocated for learner-driven education, encouraging students to take responsibility for their learning process.

Hosting this workshop further strengthens CIS’s commitment to educational excellence by providing teachers with opportunities to collaborate, exchange ideas, and reflect on their practice. As a professional development hub, CIS aims to create meaningful spaces where educators can learn from one another and grow together. The workshop underscores the school’s role in fostering dialogue, sharing best practices, and offering innovative tools to enhance teaching methods.

By participating in “Designing for Inquiry: Cultivating Curiosity, Motivation, and Engagement,” educators will leave with practical strategies, deeper insights, and renewed inspiration to create classrooms where students are excited to explore, learn, and engage with content in thoughtful and meaningful ways. The workshop not only advances professional growth but also shapes the future of teaching by putting inquiry, curiosity, and motivation at the heart of education.