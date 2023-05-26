UGC NET 2023 preparation tips

The highlights of the UGC NET 2023 exam are given below





To become an Assistant Professor in Government Universities and their constituent Degree and PG Colleges, one must qualify the NET examination conducted by UGC. UGC conducts NET exams in various subjects.



This test consists of two parts. One is JRF and the other is NET. If a candidate qualifies Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), he/she can complete his/her Ph.D. by obtaining a research fellowship in a reputed university. He/she is also eligible for Assistant Professor.

Qualifying the NET makes one eligible to become an Assistant Professor in a Government Universities and their constituent Degree/PG Colleges.

UGC NET exam is not as easy as it seems. For this, a candidate who wants to appear the NET exam needs to prepare in a planned way that brings better result in exam. The following tips will help to crack the NET exam.

Method of preparation

UGC NET is a national level exam and tougher than other exams. Candidates who are preparing for the exam should prepare a suitable time table first. A candidate should think about the pattern of questions in the exam and continue his practice. Enough time is available. If you work hard with full confidence, it definitely brings success. So following are the suggestions for those who want to prepare for the exam.

1. Focus on syllabus

At first, candidates should focus on the syllabus for UGC NET preparation and understand it thoroughly and observe which are important in the exam and pay more attention on them. The question paper of the examination consists of two papers. Paper-I will have questions on research aptitude and teaching aptitude.

This paper examines the candidate’s interest and ability in research and teaching.This paper is primarily designed to test the candidate’s Reasoning Ability, Reading Comprehension, Divergent Thinking and General Awareness. All the questions in Paper-II will test the applicant’s knowledge in the respective subject. So candidates should pay utmost attention to the topics in the respective disciplines.

2. Preparation of study material

After understanding the syllabus, preparing the required study material is another important aspect. Good books should cover all the topics in the syllabus. Books like Arihant Publications, Oxford Publications, Pearson Publications are helpful for Paper-I. For Paper-II, books by famous authors of relevant subjects and True Men’s books (for some subjects) for study material are good tools.

Study material is not sufficient but other related books are to be referred for securing desired marks. These days some institutes are also conducting online classes and some experts are also offering their advice through online. Attending online classes as per requirement will give good results.

3. Preparation of time-table

Understanding the syllabus, gathering the study material and preparation of time table will make NET a cake walk. Allocation of preparation time in a day is te most important aspect. Five to six hours a day is enough if the preparation is started before the notification. If the preparation is started from the notification, one needs eight hours a day.

(The author is the Associate Professor, Dept. of Business Management Vaageswari College of Engineering, Karimnagar)