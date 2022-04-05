University of Hyderabad National Media Fellows selected

Turaga Foundation and the Department of Communication, University of Hyderabad have announced the winners of the first edition of the Narender Revelli National Media Fellowships 2021.

An eminent jury consisting of senior journalists, Ammu Joseph and Somasekhar Mulugu and former Information Commissioner, Madabhushi Sridhar selected the awardees after a meticulous process. Menaka Rao (Suno India), Abid Rashid Baba (Independent Journalist, Kashmir), and Archita Raghu and Meghna Muralidhar (New Indian Express, Chennai). The Fellows will work in the coming few months researching and writing/producing stories from the ground on the broad theme of the 'Aftermath of a Pandemic.'

The Fellowships were instituted by the Foundation in memory of journalist Narender Revelli, whose notable career spanned three decades across print, electronic, and web media. The annual fellowships, amounting to a total of Rs. 1 lakh, are awarded to early-career journalists working in print, television, and the web in order to promote serious and public-spirited journalism.

The Turaga Foundation is a not-for-profit, registered trust focused on achieving and promoting excellence in social, cultural, literary and professional spheres. The Foundation works in an integrative and collaborative manner in the broad areas of Literature, Media Studies, Journalism, Culture, Heritage, Environment, Education and Urban Planning.