UP students in classes 1-8 to have separate course on disaster management

Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh Board students from classes 1-8 will now have a separate course on disaster management, like Hindi, English and Mathematics.

At present, a part of disaster management is taught under the subject of Geography in more than 1.5 lakh government schools of the state.

Preparations have been intensified to implement a separate curriculum with the aim of preparing over 2 crore children studying in these schools for the future challenges.

On the instructions of Director General Vijay Kiran Anand, experts of the State Education Institute have been asked to prepare the curriculum.

Earlier this month, Joint director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training, Pawan Kumar, sent a letter in this regard to the principal of the State Institute of Education.

At present, separate curricula are being prepared for classes 1-5 and classes 6-8 also.

Deepti Mishra, the assistant deputy education director of the institute, said that the curriculum is being prepared as per instructions of the government.