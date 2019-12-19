Visakhapatnam: GITAM inks MoU with Russian university to work on innovation

Visakhapatnam: GITAM Deemed to be University has signed MoU with one of Russia's biggest research and educational centre Ural Federal University (Ranked 376 in QS World Universities) here on Wednesday. GITAM University Registrar Prof. KVGD Balaji and Ural Federal University Academic Affairs Director Professor Aleksei Kliuev exchanged the MoU document in the presence of Vice-Chancellor Prof.K.Sivarama Krishna.

The MoU facilitate MBA students of Ural Federal University to study at GITAM for one semester from this academic year. Prof. Alexander Yashin, Director, Graduate School of Economics and Management expressed satisfaction with the academic and residential facilities offered at GITAM. The MoU will help Russian students to get great learning opportunities by experiencing areas of innovation in Fintech and BioMedical. In addition, The MOU will help both the universities to develop graduate and undergraduate programmes of common interest, faculty collaboration for research assignments, student collaboration for advanced studies and transfer of academic credits.

While interacting with GITAM officials Ural Federal University Director Prof. Alexander Yashin mentioned that they are very keen to enhance cooperation with GITAM Deemed University on International Research Projects. Professor Aleksei Kliuev, Director for Academic Affairs, Ural University said already two projects were submitted jointly and hopeful of getting approved by international funding agencies soon.

GITAM University Vice-Chancellor Prof K.Sivarama Krishna welcomed the idea for setting up research centre on Solids Waste Management. Prof. P. Sheela, Director I/C, Prof. Sai Sudhakar, Dy. Director, K P C Kishan, Director – International were present on this occasion.