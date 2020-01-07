Trending :
Visakhapatnam: Pfizer India selects GITAM students for internship
Pfizer India visited GITAM Deemed to be University here on Monday to select interns for their Vizag plant.

Visakhapatnam: Pfizer India visited GITAM Deemed to be University here on Monday to select interns for their Vizag plant. Pfizer has a rich history of 170+ years in the field of bio sciences and technology. Pfizer's global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines as well as many of the world's best-known consumer health care products. Pfizer has selected two students each from BTech (Mech) and M Pharm for the prestigious Internship program with stipend and the internship period will be for 3 months.

The selected interns will be working on Energy and Climate Change Program (ECCP), Global reliability program, TPM and Operator care program, Automation and instrumentation – C LAN & DATA historian implementation project, Engg. Stores inventory management – Risk assessment simplification, providing Min & Max quantity- MRO, Value Stream Mapping, Industrial Hygiene sampling and monitoring, ergonomics assessments, noise mapping, physical hazards, etc., Other Continuous Improvement Projects

This would be a good learning opportunity for the interns to get practical experience at Vizag Plant, said GITAM Training & Placements Director Gurumoorthy Gangadharan.

