Walking: A simple habit for stronger body and mind

Walking is one of the simplest, cheapest, and most effective ways to stay healthy—and according to new research published in The Lancet Public Health, you don’t need to hit 10,000 steps every day to see results. Just 7,000 steps daily can significantly improve your physical and mental health. The review, based on 57 studies and more than 160,000 adults, found that people who walked around 7,000 steps daily had a 25% lower risk of cardiovascular disease.

This includes conditions like heart attacks and high blood pressure. Regular walking also helps regulate blood sugar, reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes by 14%—a condition that’s rising among young people because of sedentary lifestyles and high-sugar diets.

While exercise is often linked to fitness, researchers also found walking 7,000 steps a day may lower the risk of developing certain cancers by about 6%. In addition, walking helps improve balance and strength, leading to a 28% reduction in falls, which can be a concern for older adults but is also important for athletes and active youngsters recovering from injuries.

Boosting brain and mood

The benefits of walking go beyond physical health. Walking 7,000 steps daily was linked to a 38% lower risk of dementia and a 22% lower risk of depression. Walking increases blood flow to the brain and releases feel-good hormones like endorphins, helping improve focus, reduce stress, and support long-term brain health. For students and young professionals, this means better mood stability and sharper mental clarity.

The popular 10,000-step goal isn’t wrong, but it’s not always realistic for everyone. This research shows 7,000 steps are enough to bring significant health benefits. Even fewer steps, such as 4,000 a day, were better than very low activity levels. The takeaway? You don’t have to be an athlete to be healthier—small, consistent habits matter.

Easy ways to reach your step goal

• Walk or cycle to school, college, or work instead of driving short distances.

• Take walking breaks between classes or work sessions.

• Use stairs instead of elevators when possible.

• Plan short evening walks with friends or family.

• Use step-counting apps or wearables to stay motivated.

7,000 steps a day is a practical, achievable goal that can strengthen your heart, protect your brain, improve mood, and lower risks of major diseases. Even if you’re not hitting 10,000, simply moving more every day can lead to lasting health benefits.