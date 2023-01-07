What are the latest trends at workplace

2022 was the year of growth and revival from the consequences of the pandemic. It was a rollercoaster ride where we were adapting to various changes, whether it was shifting to remote and hybrid work models, rising inflation or mass layoffs. And not to forget -- there is the possibility of a global recession hitting us soon.



As we are inching towards the New Year, let's have a look at how workplace trends are going to be in 2023:

Workplace 2.0: The phygital phase



The definition of a workplace has changed altogether over the period of time. Large-scale adoption of remote work was proof enough that productivity is location agnostic. Workplaces will be redefined in the truest sense in 2023. Now, the workplace will be the space where employees can give their best- it could be their offices or homes. The coming year will see the best of both worlds- the physical and digital presence of the workforce.

Employees to have an upper hand

The hiring market is expected to be tight as employers will eye for quality talent. Employees will enjoy an upper hand in demanding high pay, better benefits, remote work options and other perks.

Hiring trends



Corporates, businesses and even small organizations will try and adapt to behvaioural trends such as great resignation, quiet quitting, etc. With the young population joining firms at different positions, new values will be fostered at workplaces. Furthermore, diversity and inclusion will also be the prime focus of employers. Organisations will be keen to bring such conversations to the forefront and build a team exhibiting the core values of diversity, equity and inclusivity.

Flexibility will sustain

Flexible working is here to stay. People have now not only adjusted to this concept but accepted it as the new norm. They demand flexible working options so that they can work at their pace and convenience. It's advantageous not only for employees but also for employers, as flexibility has been associated with increased productivity and employee satisfaction by various industry reports.

Focus on collaboration

With remote and hybrid work models, a diverse workforce would include people from different geographies and generations, ranging from baby boomers and millennials to gen Zs. Organisations will have to come up with innovative ways to collaborate with employees across. This is why an all-binding culture will be fostered as it will emerge to be the need of the hour.



Four-day workweek to grow rapidly



2023 will be the year when the five-day working rule is expected to take a backseat. The four-day workweek is gaining momentum and will pick up pace in the times to come. As a result, we will see various organisations embracing this trend.

Industry reports suggest that this concept helps in lowering employee burnout, improving productivity and even reducing employee absenteeism. The trials of this concept have already happened in many countries and it has been permitted even in our country as well. But it would be too soon to predict its viability and sustainability in the Indian market.

Workplace surveillance to increase



With the rise in remote working and employees being geographically segregated, workplace surveillance will increase. An outcome of productivity paranoia, the trend of workplace and employee surveillance will grow rapidly in 2023. Technology will be used by companies in the form of employee monitoring software and other solutions to track their attendance, work progress and performance, build remote or hybrid setups, improve employee productivity, etc. in the times ahead.

Mental health will be the priority



With Covid, employees' mental well-being was impacted negatively due to the sudden transition to work from home concept, work pressure, sluggish economy impacting workplaces, etc.

Since then, employers have been making efforts to offer benefits and perks that would help their workforce have a work-life balance and maintain their overall health. With the recession likely to occur, mass layoffs to continue and amidst remote work cultures, employees could end up feeling disconnected and demotivated.

Organisations are well aware that burnout is one of the top reasons employees leave their jobs. Understanding this and wanting to be prepared beforehand, employers will continue to prioritise the mental health of their employees in 2023 as well.

Added perks for employees



In 2023, employers will go out of their way to offer add-on incentives to their teams. Policies such as allowing employees to fit parenting responsibilities with work and explore educational opportunities with their job commitments will be implemented by employers to ensure workplaces become happy, positive and nurturing spaces for their people.

Additionally, organisations will also take the creative route to engage with employees. Offering benefits, awards, recognition, providing certifications and organising fun, recreational events will be practiced all the more in the future to connect with their employees better.

Organisational and change management



Changes and disruptions have significant consequences and inflict a negative impact on both the company as well as the employees. Covid was one such example. But it taught us to be resilient and deal with all odds. Amidst digital transformations, economic uncertainty and political tensions that are prevalent today, organisational and change management will be another key trend that will be witnessed in 2023.

Moonlighting will be the buzzword



Working two or more jobs together, also known as moonlighting is now taking the limelight. Especially in WFH mode, employees have a chance to manage two jobs and earn extra income. While this concept stemmed from the IT industry, it is now visible across sectors. Globally, this is an old concept. But this exists in the form of side hustles even in India. For instance, school teachers teaching at coaching centres beyond school hours.

(The writer is the CEO, Avsar, a talent management firm)