Women taking the lead in the world of finance: Survey

Zell Education has conducted a study showcasing the increase in women participation in the finance industry. There has been a noticeable surge in female representation within the finance sector, highlighting a positive shift towards gender diversity . This trend underscores the growing recognition of women’s expertise and contributions in shaping the finance and accounts landscape in India.

The latest study reveals an encouraging rise in female enrollment within the finance domain, currently standing at 35%, marking a 5% increase from the previous year. The surge reflects a growing trend of ambitious women choosing finance courses, highlighting their determination to excel in traditionally male-dominated sectors.

The study also sheds light on the demographic profile of these aspiring female finance professionals, with a majority falling between the ages of 16 and 40. Many of these individuals hold undergraduate or graduate degrees in commerce-related fields and hail from metro cities such as Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Chennai, and Hyderabad. “It is heartening to see more and more women taking bold steps into the world of finance, which has been male-dominated for far too long. Many participants are already part of the workforce and plan to pursue further certifications to elevate their careers.” said Anant Bengani, Director and Co-Founder of Zell Education.

The study further revealed that 75% of women learners landed better paying job roles in the finance industry upon completing the upskilling course. Moreover, an overwhelming 90% of women learners reported significant boosts in confidence and skills acquired through the programs. Among the array of offerings, ACCA, CFA, and CMA certifications emerged as the top choices among women learners.

“The positive outcomes speak volumes about the effectiveness of our courses in preparing women for rewarding finance careers,” added Anant. “We are committed to continuing to support and empower female students on their professional journeys.”

Compared to the industry average of career restart rate, female participants demonstrated a 10% higher rate of re-entering the workforce after completing the upskilling programs.